Fresh floods submerge 46 villages in 3 Assam districts

Guwahati, Oct 11: Three districts of Assam – Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh – have been affected by fresh floods, triggered by heavy rainfall over the past few days.

The flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday evening informed that nearly 34,000 people have been affected across 46 revenue villages – 23 in Lakhimpur, 22 in Dhemaji and one village in Dibrugarh district.

According to the CWC report issued on Tuesday morning, the water level of the Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat (in Jorhat district) is recorded to be above danger level.

Reportedly, the water level of the Siang river (in Arunachal Pradesh) and several tributaries has been rising over the past couple of days, inundating several villages under the Jonai sub-division of Dhemaji district.

However, there has been no report of any loss of lives till Tuesday evening.

As many as 192 people have lost their lives in two waves of floods and landslides in Assam this year so far.

On the other hand, Dibrugarh town is facing a serious erosion threat with a breach reported in the embankment of the Brahmaputra river near Maijan, sources informed.

Meanwhile, more rain is on the cards in the Northeast with the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Tuesday evening forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the region during the next 48 hours.

“Owing to the moisture incursion by the lower level south westerly winds from Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during the next 48 hours, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/ heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to continue over the northeastern states,” a statement from the Met office here said.