21 IIT-G researchers feature in world’s top 2 pc scientists list

Guwahati, Oct 12: Twenty one researchers and faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) have been featured among the world’s top two percent scientists list created by Stanford University, USA.

“IIT-G director T.G. Sitharam, along with 20 other faculty members, has been ranked for their research publications and citations using all Scopus author profiles as of September 1, 2022 and their lifetime contribution to their specific fields of research in the list,” a statement from the institute issued here on Wednesday, said.

Congratulating the institute’s faculty members for their scientific contributions, the IIT-G director said, “This recognition of several faculty in the world’s top two percent scientists list has placed IIT-G in the global map of science and has brought great pride to the institute. I congratulate all the scientists and their hard work and commitment to furthering science.”

The scientists have been classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of two per cent or above in the sub-field.

“As many as 195,605 scientists are included in the career-long database and 200,409 scientists are included in the single recent year dataset. This version (4) is based on the September 1, 2022 snapshot from Scopus, updated to the end of citation year 2021,” the statement said.

The IIT-G faculty members that featured in the Stanford University list, which was released on Monday, are from the departments of civil engineering, mechanical engineering, physics, chemical engineering, biosciences and bioengineering, chemistry, electrical and electronics.