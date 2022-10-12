Everyone is suffering inconsolably under MDA regime – AITC’s Richard Marak

Tura, Oct 12: Youth leader from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Richard Marak has come down heavily on the NPP-led MDA alliance alleging that everyone in the state was suffering inconsolably under the present government.

In a statement this evening, Richard pointed to protests that have ruled the roost and cases of alleged corruption that have put the entire state into a mess of mess.

The retort comes in retaliation to James Sangma’s comment of the CM and Deputy CM being accessible to the press. He asked whether that was enough.

Richard is expected to take on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the upcoming elections for the South Tura seat for the AITC.

“Everyone is suffering inconsolably. Teachers are on the streets, 1802 casual MeECL employees are also protesting for their survival. There has been an irregularity of over 149 crores in the implementation of the Saubhagya Scheme in the state while another 232 crores in the smart meter scheme has been found,” he said.

He asked if being accessible to the press was enough for the MDA and if they were not answerable to the people who elected them.

Richard stated that as elected leaders it is the responsibility to provide accountability to the people other than attending the secretariat, especially at this juncture.

“The government is clueless that disqualified contractors have been taking up sub contracts. Is this how we should project ourselves to the country after achieving 50 years of statehood? The government is doing nothing but setting up connivances with various people. Imagine the dome of democracy in the state, the upcoming Assembly building collapsed due to these connivances,” he claimed.

Richard added that the AITC would not rest until the misgovernance meted out by the MDA is brought to light and is ended.

“Our honuorable minister (James) is scared of the response the AITC is getting in the state and is fearful of fighting democratically, electorally. His unparliamentary words will not hard the AITC or its support in the state.

IANS