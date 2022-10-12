Mukul’s quitting a setback but we will bounce back: Deborah Marak

Williamnagar, Oct 12: Former MLA and minister from the Indian National Congress (INC), Deborah Marak has asserted that the Congress, despite the setback of the ouster of Mukul Sangma and others, would bounce back in the upcoming elections next year.

“Mukul Sangma leaving the party was definitely a setback but we have the organization and history of bouncing back from such situations in the state of Meghalaya. The Congress’ future was questioned even earlier when late PA Sangma left the party but the very next year we formed the government that was led by DD Lapang,” stated Deborah.

Deborah, who used to represent Williamnagar constituency asserted that the 139-year-old party had the organizational structure to make a comeback.

“We have our grass root level workers intact as well as the PCCs, BCC, DCC, MPCC and AICC to augment and galvanize the party again. We will be fielding candidates in all 60 constituencies in the state. While we expect us to do well in Garo Hills, we will do far beyond expectations in the Khasi – Jaintia Hills,” she added.

Hitting out at the current NPP-led MDA, Deborah said that the government had become synonymous with corruption and nothing else.

“I rate this government extremely poor as they have done nothing but corruption. Look at the number of cases including the MeECL, the border issue among others. They have failed to deliver on all fronts and have been involved in nothing but corruption.

On the problems being faced in her own constituency she said that education in the present government has taken a back seat as was the situation of unemployment.

“My visit to villages in my own constituency has shown me only one thing – education is in a mess. Everywhere I went schools are in a mess and there are no teachers. Education has taken a back seat in the past 4.5 years especially after COVID. Villagers have complained that their children are being denied education due to the absence of teachers. School buildings too are in a shabby state,” she alleged.

Hitting out at the corruption in the employment situation, Deborah said that the amount of corruption in the District Selection Committees (DSC) is beyond comprehension.

“Never in the history of the state has the DSC become so corrupted. It has become a collection centre for money for jobs. This has affected so many people and created an unwanted situation,” she further stated.

On the upcoming AICC presidential election, Deborah stated that presidential candidate Dr Shashi Tharoor would be in Shillong on Oct 15.

“Dr Tharoor will come to speak to us as well as the people of the state. He has stated his willingness to answer all questions posed to him once he is here,” she said.

The voting for the election to the AICC president will take place on Oct 17.