Meghalaya BJP to launch tirade against drug abuse

Shillong, Oct 12: Meghalaya State BJP president, Ernest Mawrie in a statement today said that BJP would launch a statewide campaign against drug abuse in the state.

“We have apprised the central leaders and a full-fledged plan will be launched by BJP to eradicate the menace of drugs in Meghalaya. Recently, approximately 40000 kg of drugs seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other agencies of North-eastern states were destroyed on Saturday last in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji.

“This shows how seriously the Central Government is against drug abuse in North-Eastern States It has also become a growing concern in the state of Meghalaya with more families and lives affected and destroyed by it. Recently, an illegal building used as a den by drugs peddlers located within the Shillong Cantonment Board and constituency of BJP MLA, Sanbor Shullai was demolished by bulldozing the entire structure and our party has supported the move by the Ministry of Defence.

“This is just the beginning and the BJP Meghalaya with the support of the Central Government shall continue to address this menace till we can wipe it out from its roots. No government till date has been able to tackle this issue in Meghalaya.

“Our booth level karyakartas will go door to door to volunteer for the cause. We are serious about this issue and shall ensure Meghalaya will be free from the menace with the support of BJP government at the state and the centre”.