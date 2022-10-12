NFR move to link Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland via direct train service

Guwahati, Oct 12: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has, in a bid to further improve rail connectivity between the north-eastern states, decided to extend the service of Guwahati-Lumding-Guwahati Express up to Shokhuvi in Nagaland in one end and up to Mendipathar in Meghalaya on the other.

The inaugural special connectivity train will be flagged off by the President of India from Guwahati at 11.20 am on October 14, 2022.

The new service will link people of three northeastern states – Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, an official statement said.

“The Mendipathar-Guwahati passenger special will depart from Mendipathar with a new train number 05607 every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 om to reach Guwahati at 4:40 pm on the same day. The same train will depart from Guwahati at 5pm on the same day with a new train number 05605 to reach Shokhuvi at 11:55pm on the same day,” a statement from NFR issued here on Wednesday said.

In the return direction, the Shokhuvi-Guwahati passenger special will depart from Shokhuvi with a new train number 05606 every Wednesday and Friday at 5:30 am to reach Guwahati at 11:10 am on the same day.

The same train will depart from Guwahati at 12:45pm every Wednesday and Monday with a new train number 05608 to reach Mendipathar at 4:50 pm on the same day.

“Existing train number 05601 (Guwahati-Lumding) Passenger Special will depart from Guwahati at 5pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday to reach Lumding at 9:40pm on the same day. In the return direction, train number 05602 (Lumding – Guwahati) Passenger Special will depart from Lumding at 7am every Saturday, Sunday and Monday to reach Guwahati at 11:10 am on the same day,” the statement said.