Meghalaya trounce J&K by 8 wickets

SHILLONG, Oct 11: Meghalaya trounced Jammu and Kashmir by eight wickets in their opening fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Mohali, on Tuesday.

The match was reduced to just nine overs a side due to bad weather but the toss went Meghalaya’s way and they opted to field first.

Chasing 82 to win, Meghalaya lost Raj Biswa for a duck and Chirag Khurana for 2. However, Punit Singh Bisht smacked an unbeaten 51 off just 23 deliveries with six fours and two sixes, and featured in a 59-run stand with Lerry Sangma, who smashed a quickfire 23 not out from 13 deliveries.

Earlier, J&K managed nine an over to post 81/3, with a wicket each claimed by Khurana (1/9), Dippu Ch Sangma (1/12) and Abhishek Kumar (1/15). Meghalaya play Haryana next on Wednesday.