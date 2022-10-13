Haryana hand Meghalaya massive 83-run defeat

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 12: Meghalaya were handed a huge 83-run defeat by Haryana in their second Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Mullanpur, Punjab, on Wednesday.

After a tight bowling performance thatsaw Haryana restricted to 136/7 in their 20 overs, Meghalaya were dismissed for only 53, in large part due to the expert leg spin of veteran Indian international cricketer Amit Mishra (3/10).

Rajesh Bishnoi picked up 4/12 in four overs for Meghalaya, who chose to bowl after winning the toss, while Chengkam Sangma (1/6), Raj Biswa (1/22) and Abhishek Yadav (1/24) bagged one scalp each.

Meghalaya never really got going in the chase, though guest professional Chirag Khurana did hang around to make a run-a-ball 21, while Dippu Ch Sangma contributed 11. However, Mishra’s bowling devastated the middle order, with all three of the batters he dismissed out for ducks and Meghalaya’s innings was wrapped up in 14.3 overs.

After a day’s break, Meghalaya will face another big team in the form of Karnataka on Thursday.