Canada hold France; China defeat Mexico

Fatorda, Oct 12: A spirited Canada held a formidable France to a 1-1 draw in a group D match of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup here on Wednesday.

Anabelle Chukwu gave Canada the lead in the 67th minute but Lucie Calba equalised within six minutes.

In a Group C match in Navi Mumbai, Asian giants China beat Mexico 2-1.

Quao Ruiqi gave China the lead in the 49th minute by converting a penalty. Yu Xingyue then extended the lead to 2-0 at the stroke of 90th minute but Mexico pulled one back in the third minute of stoppage time through Katherin Guijarro.

Meanwhile, India play their next match against Morocco on Friday. (PTI)