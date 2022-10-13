Jr Natls NE Basketball C’ship from Oct 14

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 12: Meghalaya will play host to the 72nd Junior National Basketball Championship 2022, scheduled to be held at NEIGRIHMS Indoor Basketball Court from October 14 to 17.

In a first, Meghalaya will be hosting six states from the Northeast including Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram, along with the hosts themselves.

The teams will fight for the Top 3 ranks to qualify for the final round of the National Championship expected to be held in Bengaluru during the last week of December.

The organising committee has said that entry will be made free for spectators and has sought support from fans.