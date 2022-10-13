Bench press competition held in Umsning

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 12: The Meghalaya Power Lifting and Fitness Association in collaboration with Power Plus Gym and Seng Samla Umsning Proper B conducted a bench press competition recently at Umsning Hall.

The Meghalaya Power Lifting and Fitness Association is an organisation affiliated with Power Lifting India. Chairman of the Umsning Town Dorbar Rocky Kylla attended the event as chief guest while headman of Umsning Proper B Rocky Marwein was the guest of honour.

The competition was held for selection of athletes for the National Competition conducted by the Powerlifting India, in Mumbai, later in November.