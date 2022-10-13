Patidars fuming with rage in Gujarat after arrest of Gopal Italia, says Kejriwal

AAP National Convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Patel community is fuming with rage all over Gujarat after the arrest of Gopal Italia. What has Gopal Italia done?

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “BJP has a long history of crushing the Patel community’s rise by either gunning down their people or arresting them in frivolous cases. Gopal Italia has made a huge leap in politics despite coming from a humble background; why is BJP hell bent on imprisoning him? Harassment and malicious action against Gopal Italia has filled the Patidar community of Gujarat with anger and rage.”

He alleged that the BJP is targeting the Patidar community in Gujarat out of hatred and malice. It is not the first incident when the Patidars have been humiliated by the BJP. Whenever the BJP has got a chance, it has crushed the Patidar community and gunned down their people. The party also has a history of imprisoning them in frivolous cases.

The BJP has become so rattled by the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections that they are bringing out doctored videos against a young and passionate leader from the Patidar community — Gopal Italia, he said.

However, a few hours later Italia was released. Kejriwal said that because of pressure from the people of Gujarat, the BJP had to free Italia. This is a victory of the people of Gujarat, he tweeted.