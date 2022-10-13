Saurashtra University’s BBA, B.Com papers leaked, exam postponed

Rajkot (Gujarat), Oct 13 : The Saurashtra University has reported the question paper leak of BBA semester-5 Direct Taxes and B.Com semester-5 Auditing and Corporate governance.

The leak was reported on Wednesday. A criminal complaint was lodged with the Bhaktinagar police station.

The University Examiner postponed both the exams and reset new question papers overnight, which were mailed to the exam center’s principal.

University’s Acting Controller of Examination Nilesh Soni told the local media that BBA semester-5 Direct Taxes and B.Com semester-5’s Auditing and Corporate Governance exams were scheduled on Thursday.

However, Wednesday midnight he came to know about the paper leak, he rushed the university team to all exams centers and asked to recollect the papers in sealed cover. After verifying the leak with the university’s paper, a criminal complaint was lodged, as well as an internal inquiry into the leak has been initiated.

Some 12,000 students are taking the exams, the BBA reset paper was mailed to the college principal in the night itself, B.Com exam’s new date will be announced soon, said Soni.

Vice Chancellor Girish Bhimani alleged anti-social elements with a mala fide intention to tarnish the image of the University were behind the paper leak. “University will take strict action against the college from which the paper has leaked,” he said. (IANS)