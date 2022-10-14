11 districts remain affected by Assam floods

Guwahati, Oct 14: Areas in 11 districts of Assam lie submerged by the third wave of floods even as there has been a marginal drop in the number of people affected in the past 24 hours, the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated on Friday evening.

The number of affected villages in Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon and Tinsukia districts however has gone up to 283.

A population of 41,287, of which 9472 are children, remain affected with Lakhimpur district the worst hit with an affected population of 26056, followed by Dhemaji (8708) and Dibrugarh (3857). A crop area of 7017.31 hectares, primarily in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur, has been inundated in the 11 districts during the past 24 hours,” the report by ASDMA said.

Currently, 13 relief camps have been set up in Lakhimpur while another is distributing relief in Tinsukia district.

According to the CWC bulletin on Friday morning, the water level of the Brahmaputra river at Tezpur (in Sonitpur district) and at Nimatighat (in Jorhat district) was recorded to be above danger level.

No loss of human life, however, has been reported during the third wave of flood so far, the bulletin said.

