32 youth leaders join TMC; Pyngrope elated

SHILLONG, Oct 13: The entry of youth leaders into the TMC is an indication of acceptance and growth of the party in the state, according to State Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Charles Pyngrope.

As many as 32 youth leaders from various social organisations joined the TMC here, the party chief said on Thursday.

Stating that the new youth entrants seek to bring a change in the society as well as the political scenario in the state, Pyngrope said, “This is just a small group. In fact, a large number was supposed to come but since we could not accommodate them at the same time, we decided to have only the leaders of the different organisation who covers most of the areas of the Khasi-Jaintia (Hills) to come and join us (to) take the message forward that we want to be the change”.

According to the State TMC chief, these are youths who are either working or were associated with different pressure groups in their endeavour to help youths.

He claimed that these youths were approached by various parties considering they are a sizeable vote bank with the potential to influence the youth population as well as the general public.

“This is an indication that the party is growing in leaps and bounds in various corners of the state,” Pyngrope added.