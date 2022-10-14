Conrad to inaugurate Taj Vivanta today

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. (ST)

SHILLONG, Oct 13: Meghalaya is set for a date with history on Friday when the state’s first 5-star hotel — Taj Vivanta, Shillong — will be inaugurated, bringing to an end a 36-year wait for residents of the city.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will inaugurate the hotel, previously called Crowborough, at 4 pm.
Proposed in the 1980s, the hotel has been in the news for over three decades for all the wrong reasons, having suffering innumerable delays along the way.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.