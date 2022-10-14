Conrad to inaugurate Taj Vivanta today

SHILLONG, Oct 13: Meghalaya is set for a date with history on Friday when the state’s first 5-star hotel — Taj Vivanta, Shillong — will be inaugurated, bringing to an end a 36-year wait for residents of the city.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will inaugurate the hotel, previously called Crowborough, at 4 pm.

Proposed in the 1980s, the hotel has been in the news for over three decades for all the wrong reasons, having suffering innumerable delays along the way.