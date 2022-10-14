State govt hikes DA by three pc

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 13: In what may be termed good news for the government employees and pensioners, the Meghalaya government has enhanced the Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief from 25% to 28% with effect from January 1, 2022.
An office memorandum issued by the Commissioner and Secretary of Finance, Vijay Kumar said the order will apply to the members of the work-charged establishment and casual workers, other than bungalow peons, holding posts in the pay levels as admissible to the employees of corresponding categories under the regular establishment/services/posts.
The DA/DR will remain suspended if the pensioners/family pensioners are employed/re-employed under the state/central government or employed/re-employed/permanently absorbed in the state or central government’s company, corporation, undertakings or autonomous bodies.

