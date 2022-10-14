Damas rallies seeking creation of C&RD Block

Resubelpara, Oct 14: Residents from the Damas region of North Garo Hills (NGH) today held a rally seeking the creation of a new C&RD Block within the area. The rally was attended by hundreds of people who marched through the entire village before gathering at the Damas HS School field to discuss further action.

The demand for the creation of a new C&RD Block had been earlier raised by local NGO, Damas Youth Forum, as far back as 2012. Residents of the area are seeking a Block to be created out of Resubelpara and parts of Kharkutta.

The rally today was led by the Damas Area Development Committee (DADC).

“Of all the constituencies in the state, only our constituency, Mendipathar does not have its own C&RD Block. We have been raising this demand since 2012 and pushed it again in 2018. However, despite the calls made by us, we are yet to be given an assurance on the creation by the present government,” said DYF president, John Navy G Momin.

What had come as an encouragement was the fact that early last year, the C&RD department had intimated the District Administration for identification of an area where the new Block can be set up. Accordingly an ADC had come to the village and land was identified and donated by the Nokma of the area.

However since then no further action has been taken on the matter.

“The creation of a new Block will localize governance while also bringing in employment opportunities. The area will also develop and that is why we have come together to rally for this demand,” said one of the residents involved in the rally.

Meanwhile, secretary of the DADC, Julius Sangma stated that their rally was just the beginning and if the government didn’t relent to their demand, they will continue to fight for it in democratic ways.

“Today we are rallying here, tomorrow it will be in Resubelpara (district headquarter) and if that does not suffice, we will go to Shillong to push forward our demand. Our raised our demand ay back in 2012 and we will not rest till it is met,” said Julius.