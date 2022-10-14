Govt yet to intimate GH groups on border issue

Tura, Oct 14: Combined groups from Garo Hills on Friday rued the delay by the state government to announce any kind of action being taken with regard to the border MoU signed with the government of Assam, while at the same time pointing out that certain information given to them were confusing when compared to the map provided to them.

The combined groups which included the FKJGP, ADE, AYWO and FAF submitted a reminder of their earlier memorandum where they lamented that there has not been any kind of intimation from the government’s side since their last meeting. The groups also made certain observations and recommendations.

“In page 2 of the map provided to us, Mallang Salbari is remarked as ‘List of villages submitted in 2011 despite the fact that this village does not fall under the area of difference even on the same map itself. The government should investigate the Revenue records and the Census records of the said villages to ascertain the Pedigree of the said villages, which we feel, should be made public,” the organizations said.

Also pointing out that the government had failed to make the ‘Regional Committee Report’ public, the groups said that this was leading to widespread distrust and lack of confidence in the approach of the government as well as questions being raised about its sincerity.

Cautioning that any issue left unattended has the capacity to explode beyond the control of either the state or its people, the combined groups sought that the matter be taken up with sensitivity and sincerity and that any action by the government be intimate to them as well as to all stakeholders.