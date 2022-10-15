Need to study long-term impact of flood in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The report on flood and its impact on livelihood has been prepared by Cotton University in association with State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA).

The objective of the report is to assess the floods in specific categories of areas and study its impact in farm-based occupations and carry out an assessment which is to be done based on 10 indicators of multi-dimensional deprivations.

Sarma said that the published report would go a long way in helping the government to take remedial steps to prune down the impact of the flood on agriculture and its allied sectors.

He spoke at length on the need to study the long-term and short-term impact of the flood in Assam while instructing SITA to take a role in this regard.

He also asked for a comprehensive survey to understand the area-specific and need-based requirements of the people to help the government to take interventional steps to expedite the welfare of the people.

The Chief Minister advised SITA to work like NITI Aayog to become an important catalyst in the development narrative of the state.

Moreover, Sarma also instructed the planning body to share the flood report with various departments and hold a brainstorming session involving the Revenue, Agriculture, and Water Resources departments for implementation of the same in the state.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, SITA Vice Chairman Ramen Deka, its Co-Vice Chairman Dhruba Prasad Baishya, Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur, and other senior officers of government and dignitaries were present during the release of the flood report.

IANS