NGOs question delay in construction of Eklavya Model Residential School at Nengkhra

Williamnagar, Oct 15: At least three local NGOs of the Nengkhra, East Garo Hills have questioned the delay in the construction of the long pending Eklavya Model Residential School at the village.

The NGOs, AHAM, FKJGP and GSMC called the delay in construction a political game that is being played with the residents of the area as even after 4 years of the foundation stone being laid by the Williamnagar MLA, Marcuise Marak and the former deputy commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, the construction is yet to start.

The foundation stone, as per the NGOs, was laid in Mar, 2019.

“Has the money for the setting up of the school gone to the pocket of the MLA himself or is he trying to make fun and mock the people of our area? Is his game political? We are awaiting a reply from the MLA,” said FKJGP president of Nengkhra, Tengkam Momin.

The setting up of the school would have helped locals from in and around Nengkhra to ensure their wards got better education in a well built building as well as provide hostel facilities to many who lived far away but had the urge to study.

“If the game he (MLA) is playing is political, it must be stopped. These false promises are creating a lot of social, political and economic impact on us,” added Tengman Marak, the general secretary of GSMC Nengkhra.

The NGOs promised that they will bring out the same foundation stone to any political campaign that the MLA, Marcuise Marak, conducts in the village of Nengkhra for the upcoming elections.

President of AHAM, Silchi Sangma lamented that they had be a part of a political ploy of the MLA and the only thing they would remember him by was the foundation stone that he laid for a yet to be started school.