SGH DC calls for public hearing over proposed Siju C&RD Block

Baghmara, Oct 15: The Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills District FM Dopth, through an official communiqué, informed that there would be a public hearing on Oct 19 at 11 am at the District Sports Complex, Baghmara.

The administration, through the same communiqué, asked all the Nokma’s, VEC Secretaries, NGO’s and village elders of the newly-carved villages, proposed to be included under the new Siju C&RD Block to attend the public hearing.

He further asked them to come forward with a prepared decision of consent or otherwise to be part of the new Block, after discussing the matter in their own respective village meetings.