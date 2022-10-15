Virat Kohli fan kills Rohit Sharma fan in TN, arrested

According to police, the deceased Vignesh, a Rohit Sharma fan, and S. Dharmaraj, a supporter and die-hard fan of Virat Kohli, were discussing cricket after taking a few gulps of liquor at a SIDCO industrial estate near Mallur in Ariyallur district of Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred on October 11.

Vignesh had earlier also mocked Dharmaraj and body-shamed him over his stammering. When the altercations turned around on cricket and cricketers, Vignesh again mocked Virat Kohli and his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. Police said that an infuriated Dharamraj hit Vignesh with a liquor bottle and a cricket bat leading to his death.

The body of Vignesh was spotted the next day morning by a group of workers near the SIDCO industrial estate. His body was shifted to Ariyalur government hospital for postmortem. Dharmaraj was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said that Vignesh was an ITI-qualified youth and was waiting for a work permit from Singapore.