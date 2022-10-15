Tri Hills Ensemble: City bathes in cultural colours

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 14: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the two-day Tri Hills Ensemble and unveiled the statues of U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Nengminza at the State Central Library.

He said the current year is significant with India celebrating the 75th anniversary of freedom and Meghalaya the 50th anniversary of its statehood.

“It is in the right earnest that a cultural programme of this kind is being held for two days to help recollect history,” he said, hoping the celebration would motivate the younger generation to be proud of their roots and respect other cultures at the same time.

Sangma stressed the preservation of culture.

“While preserving our culture and traditions and passing them on to the young generation, it is important to see how to enrich the experience of the tourists, which would then become the USP for the state,” he said.

The CM released an animated publication of ‘Unsung Heroes’ after unveiling the statues of the three brave hearts of the state.

He also conferred the award of recognition for the development of six arts and crafts villages – Wahkhen in East Khasi Hills as the home of traditional musical instruments /heritage musical village, Larnai in West Jaintia Hills as the home of black clay pottery, Pahambir in Ri-Bhoi as the abode of folklore, Tangmang in East Khasi Hills as the Shken weavers’ habitat, Mairang in Eastern West Khasi Hills as the arts district and Amindagre in West Garo Hills as a living woodcraft museum.

“We would like to give financial support to these six villages awarded today so that they can continue the good work that they are doing,” he said, hoping to make the award an annual event.

Sangma also mooted the idea of using technology and creating a database so that information about history, culture and tradition can be accessed.

A number of stalls showcasing art, culture and food and other attractions were set up on the library premises. Local cuisines, food, drinks, clothes and handicraft attracted a large crowd.

The festival is an ensemble of micro workshops and repositories portraying the culture, cuisine, crafts, attire, songs, dances and drama of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills.

Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Frederick Roy Kharkongor said, “The festival aims to capture the essence of the three hills and is rooted in culture.”

He also said the recognition of the six villages is a window to immense possibilities.

Regional Director of ICCR, Munish Singh said, “This ensemble promoting the indigenous communities is the need of the hour.”

Tourism expert and a member of Westin Enterprise, Allan West Kharkongor said the festival has brought all three major tribes of the state together for the first time.

“Meghalaya is blessed by nature but tourists always miss out on the slice of culture. Such an ensemble provides an opportunity for visitors to experience the missing ingredients,” he said.