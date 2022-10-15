Symbolic flower protest in city

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 14: In a unique symbolic gesture of opposition to the recent tear-gas attack on protesting LP teachers, members of the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) on Friday hurled flowers and bouquets at the Secretariat and offices of various political parties which are part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

Amid tight security, HITO members marched to the Secretariat from Shillong Civil Hospital junction and placed a small bouquet on the locked gate after which they threw flowers and bouquets inside the Secretariat premises.

The same action happened outside the BJP and the NPP offices.