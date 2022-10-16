Eye on Assembly elections, politicians step up activities

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 15: Eye on Assembly elections in the state due early next year, the politicians, including MLAs and aspiring candidates, have stepped up their activities.

They are attending various programmes, organising tournaments and inaugurating projects in their respective constituencies to warm up to the voters.

The MLAs seem to be more active. They are spending more time in their constituencies, meeting and interacting with voters.

An MLA here on Saturday attended three programmes in his constituency.

The other MLAs are not sitting idle either. Some are attending school functions while some others are inaugurating whatever projects they can in their constituencies.

The aspiring candidates are conducting door-to-door campaign for themselves.

As the politicians are busy with the polls, the Secretariat has started getting empty. Many of the ministers are now spending their time in their constituencies.

The election fever is yet to grip Meghalaya but the preparations for the festival of democracy have already started.

Recently, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor had said the draft electoral rolls would be published on November 9. The number of polling stations has gone up from 3,335 to 3,482.

An Urban Apathy Electoral Outreach campaign was launched recently in Shillong. It will also be carried out in Tura, Jowai and other district headquarters with a focus on those pockets where the electoral gap is more than 25 per cent.