We Care Foundation: Philanthropy imbued with empathy

SHILLONG, Oct 15: We Care Foundation on Saturday gave out scholarships to meritorious students coming from underprivileged backgrounds. We Care Foundation, a philanthropic organisation led by Gastroenterologist Dr Bishnu Ram Medhi, began its journey in 2015. Members of the organisation include Dr Rajinder Singh Bawa, Dr Arghaya Ghosh, Dr Zulfiquer Hazarika and Dr Pakha Tesia with David Kharsati as the general secretary.

In his opening address, Dr Medhi narrated the activities of the Trust which include free medical health camps — a minimum of three times a year which have been successfully conducted. Within eight years of its existence, the Foundation has contributed towards supporting as many as 60 underprivileged students by way of cash awards.

“This the Organisation does to encourage students to pursue their higher studies so that they can be assets to the state and nation,” Dr Medhi said.

On Saturday, nine meritorious students, including some differently-abled students, were also felicitated. Even COVID-19 did not deter the Trust from pursuing its noble acts. What sets this Trust apart is its ability to identify needy students from far-flung areas. So far, two students from very poor families —Kampher Pala from East Jaintia Hills and Aniket Modak from Mahendraganj, Garo Hills — have been supported to pursue their medical studies.

While Pala is in his third-year MBBS at Gauhati Medical College, Modak cleared his NEET in 2021 and is in Bankura Medical College. Both the recipients of this scholarship shared their plight with the audience.

Pala told the audience, “I was a man in a boy’s body and had to work during the winter holidays while other people celebrated Christmas. I worked so that I could buy books when school reopened. I had to go inside the rat-hole coal mines with my father, a miner, dig coal there and bring it up to the surface for it be loaded in trucks. Inside the mine, digging goes on horizontally in different directions. One day I lost my way. Calling out anyone was useless as no one could hear me until at last the mine manager found me and took me to the top. My parents lived from day to day. What they earned in the daytime would be used to buy food for the evening. After my high school, I was fortunate to be contacted by We Care Foundation. I completed Class XII and cleared my NEET and got into GMC with the support of WCF.”

Aniket Modak, too, shared his story.

His father died in 2008 but his mother worked hard to put him through school. Since he was a meritorious student, he managed to get scholarship throughout his student life. He completed his SSLC in 2018 scoring 94 per cent and 7th rank. We Care Foundation then supported him through Class XI and XII and now through his medical studies.

Modak said, “I am so grateful to my mother who did not make me work. Otherwise I would not be where I am today.”

Barimika Marboh from Mawryngkneng village, who also comes from a poor family, was sponsored by We Care Foundation to complete her B.Com and M.Com degree, NEHU. She now teaches in a higher secondary school in Mawsynram.

There were other testimonies too from recipients of scholarships and each testimony was heart-rending. It spoke of how these individuals rose from poverty and made it to higher studies courtesy, We Care Foundation.

The function which was held at the State Convention Centre also saw the students of Jyoti Sroat School for the blind and Aaroha Choir singing with great enthusiasm. Some teachers and heads of institutions were also felicitated on the occasion.

The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim, in her address as the Guest of Honour, expressed her happiness at being associated with We Care Foundation which, she says, meets the needs of the most worthy students. “Studies have shown that philanthropy gives people a purpose in life and gives the giver a strong sense of personal fulfilment which, in turn, leads to better emotional health,” Mukhim said, adding that the testimonies are heart-rending but also hope-giving as they show the victory of the human spirit.

NEHU Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, who was the Chief Guest for the occasion, lauded We Care Foundation and said he was happy to be associated with an organisation working for the disempowered.

He congratulated the students who scored their best despite encountering much hardships. “The brilliant faces I am witnessing today who are receiving the awards and exhibiting their talents will definitely be the valued citizens of tomorrow. Technology is required in the present time but do not let technology overtake you. Do not let the mobile screen take away from our valuable time,” Prof Shukla exhorted the students.

David Kharsati, secretary, in his annual report, read out the activities undertaken by the Foundation.

In 2022, the Organisation collaborated with Liver Foundation West Bengal funded by Gilead Foundation USA in association with the World Health Organisation to spread awareness and eradicate Hepatitis in the state of Meghalaya.

Manpower and staff for this current project have been selected and appointed as the Foundation had to ensure smooth flow of activities to meet the objectives of this project.

Despite COVID-19 challenges, the activities of the Foundation were not disturbed.

Leading ENT Specialist Dr Arghya Ghosh gave the vote of thanks during the programme.