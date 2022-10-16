Oct 29 meet to revive demand for Garoland

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 15: The resuscitation of the demand for a separate Garoland state seems incontrovertible now as the Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) along with the National Federation for New States (NFNS) have urged people from all walks of life to congregate on October 29 for a meeting and work once again for a separate state of Garoland.

Announcing the development, Deputy Chief Executive Member of the GHADC and the vice president of NFNS Nikman Ch Marak stated that leaders from across India, who were part of the different statehood movements, would come forward and support the demand for a separate Garoland state.

Nikman urged all leaders to work towards amassing a huge gathering at Teteng Aja, where the meeting to revive demand for Garoland will be held.

“If we work together, everything is possible. We can handle any obstacle and circumstance that are blocking our paths. All the leaders from different social organisations and NGOs are hereby welcomed. We need to support each other and work hand in hand to achieve our long-standing demand of a Garoland state,” stated Nikman.