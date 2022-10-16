Viral pic of Vivanta Meghalaya’s rear draws criticism

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 15: Shortly after the vaunted Vivanta Meghalaya’s inauguration, a picture has begun doing rounds on the internet, which may have caused some embarrassment to the government.

A picture of the hotel’s rear with stained wall and a portion, which appears to be unfinished, has gone viral.

The Shillong Times could not exclusively verify the picture. However, people have taken to social media to express surprise over the picture.

Whilst some have questioned the hurry to inaugurate the hotel, others have cast aspersions on the government for trying to showcase the only the ostentatious portion of the hotel.