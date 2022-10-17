Manish Sisodia leaves CBI office after day-long grilling

According to sources, Sisodia can be summoned again to join the investigation in the future. On Monday, the CBI asked him about 50 questions related to the excise policy and the alleged bribe which was reportedly paid to government officials by private liquor businessmen.
Sisodia, on his part, has termed his questioning as political vendetta.
Meanwhile, the AAP has claimed that BJP will lose the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and that is why the Centre is misusing the probe agencies to stop Sisodia from cmpaigning in Gujarat.
IANS
