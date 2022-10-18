17 Seng Khasi groups under Mawsynram want halls built

SHILLONG, Oct 17: A total of 17 Seng Khasi groups from Mawsynram have approached the state government for construction of halls to host ceremonies and meetings.

The Seng Khasi groups placed their request during a meeting with the officials of the Arts and Culture department in the presence of their local MLA Himalaya M Shangpliang, which was held at the conference room of the Main Secretariat on Monday. Arts and Culture Minister Sanbor Shullai could not be present in the meeting since he was unwell.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Shangpliang said that the construction of Seng Khasi halls is required to host the ceremony held once a year.

According to him, most of the Seng Khasi groups have placed representation for the construction of the halls.

The MLA said that logistic support in the form of a hall is essential, particularly in rural areas and places under Mawsynram where there is continuous rainfall.

“We have appealed to the Arts and Culture department to consider sanctioning these particular halls and brought forward by the representatives of the different Seng Khasi groups,” he said.

Shangpliang said that the Commissioner and Secretary of Arts and Culture department has accepted all representations and assured the delegation that their proposal will be examined.

According to him, a technical wing will be deputed to the respective places. Accordingly, the proposals will be looked into for consideration during the current financial year.