Police warn against retrofit bike exhausts

SHILLONG, Oct 17: The Traffic Police have issued a warning to bikers on the use of retrofit and noisy exhaust system, advising strictly against it.

A biker who had retrofitted his vehicle’s silencer was reportedly compounded under the Motor Vehicles Act and a fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on the motorist in question.

According to the police, the motorcycle was making noise as it was plying on the city road, after which the traffic police personnel had detained the biker.