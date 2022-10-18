SWKH college celebrates its NAAC grade

MAWKYRWAT, Oct 17: Sngap Syiem College in Mawkyrwat, the only college in South West Khasi Hills, celebrated what has been dubbed as its ‘biggest achievement’, which being given Grade-B by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), here on Monday.

Chief guest of the programme, Rajya Sabha member WR Kharlukhi, in his address, exhorted students to continue dreaming and working hard.

President of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), Robertjune Kharjahrin, on the other hand, said Sngap Syiem College is the pride of South West Khasi Hills district.

“With this achievement, now Sngap Syiem College is no longer an optional college, but a ‘college of choice’. This is because of the hard work of the teachers, governing body and the students. I hope that this college will keep on growing from Grade-B to B+, B++ to Grade-A,” Kharjahrin said.

Others who spoke were Principal of Sngap Syiem College, Dr KK Nongsiej, president of the governing body of the college, Dr KD Ramsiej, and Additional Deputy Commissioner JR Kharpuri among others.