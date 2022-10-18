Fake certificates: Assam CID nabs 8 candidates of recruitment exam

Guwahati, Oct 18: The criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police on Tuesday arrested eight candidates of constable recruitment exams in connection with the submission of fake computer certificates.

“Based on the complaint lodged by the nodal officer of State Level Police Recruitment Board about submission of fake computer certificates by certain selected candidates of AB (armed branch), UB (unarmed branch), fire services and APRO (Assam Police Radio Organisation) constable posts, CID has registered a case (number 05/2022) under Sections 120(B)/420/467/468/471 of IPC and started day to day investigation,” an official statement issued here said.

All such candidates were called to the CID headquarters and interrogated. Several incriminating documents were also seized from them.

During investigation, CID teams conducted detailed field investigation across Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Dibrugarh districts to ascertain the existence of the computer coaching institutes.

“Various documents such as attendance registers, fee collection registers, admission letters, counterfoils of fee receipts and examination results were collected from these institutes,” the statement said.

The specimen writings and signatures of the concerned owners and persons in charge of these computer institutions were collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for scientific analysis and comparison with the questioned computer certificates submitted by the accused candidates.

“The results of the scientific analysis of FSL in several cases are still awaited. However, based on the reports already furnished by the FSL, eight candidates have been arrested,” the statement said.

“The arrested persons were on Tuesday forwarded to the court for further remand. Investigation of the case is going on under close supervision,” it added..