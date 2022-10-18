Former MLA issues legal notice to Tura resident for defamation

Tura, Oct 18: Former South Tura MLA, John Leslee K Sangma has served a legal notice to one Edonath Marak, a resident of Nikwatgre locality in Tura for recently alleging that he had opposed an ongoing road construction in his locality, which led to the immediate halt in the work.

The legal notice, informing about the former MLA’s intention to file a damage suit against Marak, was issued by the former’s lawyer, M L Thangal.

Earlier, Marak had issued a statement making the allegations against the former MLA, a news report of which was published under the heading, ‘Former MLA blamed for halt in locality road construction’, in this newspaper. In the statement, Marak had also claimed that a demand for the construction of the same locality road was made during the former MLA’s tenure but that it was neglected.

“This notice is being served upon you to provide all proof of your allegation of obstruction made by my client to the ongoing road construction at Nikwatgre, to furnish a copy of the demand for construction of the road at Nikwatgre, which was not attended to by my client, evidence of the assurance given to you by the Chief Minister to provide security to the locality to counter the alleged obstruction by my client and also to provide a copy of the proof that you are a bonafide legal resident of the place where you reside, within one week of the receipt of the notice,” the legal notice issued on Tuesday stated.

The notice also stated that failure to do so as instructed would require Marak to meet the former MLA in person to tender an unconditional apology and publish it in printed and social media. The notice also warned of a Rs 1 Cr damage suit for defamation and damaging reputation, to be filed against Marak, if he failed to do either.