Mbappé denies desire to leave PSG during transfer window

PARIS, Oct 17: PSG forward Kylian Mbappé has denied reports that he wants to leave the French league club during the January transfer window.

A series of articles published in France and Spain said that Mbappé is frustrated in Paris and is looking for a way out.

The World Cup winner said he was stunned by the rumors when they surfaced last week ahead of a Champions League game.

“I’m very happy, I have never asked to leave in January,” Mbappé told reporters at the Parc des Princes stadium after PSG defeated Marseille 1-0 on Sunday.

“Some people might think I was involved in this, but I was not at all. I was as shocked as anyone else … I just wanted to say that it’s completely untrue.”

Mbappé had been close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer but finally agreed to stay at PSG for two more years with an option for an extra season. (AP)