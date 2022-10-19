Cummins to lead Australia in ODIs

SPORTS
By Agencies

MELBOURNE, Oct 18: Pat Cummins was on Tuesday named as Australia’s new ODI captain following Aaron Finch’s retirement from the format last month.
Cummins beat the likes of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell March and Alex Carey to be appointed as Australia’s 27th ODI skipper.
David Warner was not considered as his lifetime leadership ban remains with Cricket Australia. (PTI)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.