Cummins to lead Australia in ODIs

MELBOURNE, Oct 18: Pat Cummins was on Tuesday named as Australia’s new ODI captain following Aaron Finch’s retirement from the format last month.
Cummins beat the likes of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell March and Alex Carey to be appointed as Australia’s 27th ODI skipper.
David Warner was not considered as his lifetime leadership ban remains with Cricket Australia. (PTI)
MELBOURNE, Oct 18: Pat Cummins was on Tuesday named as Australia’s new ODI captain following Aaron Finch’s retirement from the format last month.
Comments are closed.