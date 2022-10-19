ACA member Saikia elected BCCI joint secy

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: In a significant development, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Devajit Saikia was elected the joint secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.

Sources said Saikia was elected to the post unopposed during the 91st annual general meeting of BCCI in Mumbai. He had filed his nomination for the post on October 11.

“Assam Cricket Association heartily congratulates Devajit Saikia, secretary of ACA, upon being elected to the much coveted office of the joint secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The association takes utmost pride in that, and at the same time, wishes him all the very best for his new stint in BCCI,” read a tweet on the official Twitter handle of ACA.

Taking to Twitter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated all the new office-bearers of BCCI. “With your passion for the game, I’m sure Indian cricket will reach new heights of glory,” he tweeted.