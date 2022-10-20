Assam minister, industry associations meet to draft new tea policy

Guwahati, Oct 20: Assam commerce and industries minister Bimal Bora on Wednesday had a meeting with the stakeholders and representatives of the tea industry to deliberate on the proposed tea policy of the state.

During the deliberations on various issues concerning the tea industry, Bora exchanged views and suggestions about the proposed tea policy of the state.

He further assured the tea industry of the Assam government’s determination to work on improvement of tea estates wherein the social responsibilities would be taken care by the government.

The minister thereafter made a presentation on the draft proposal of the state government which has components such as replacements of old plants and machinery, financial assistance for opening tea boutiques, new blending and packaging industries, participating in trade fairs national and international, quality certification, organic tea certification of the factory besides export support for sending tea overseas directly from Assam.

Lauding the initiatives of the state government, Tea Association of India (TAI) secretary general P.K Bhattacharjee, stated that the task before the industry was to increase the per capita consumption of tea.

“Since Assam contributes more than 50 percent of the country’s production, the responsibility to upscale the quantity of consumption therefore weighs heavily on the state’s tea industry,” Bhattacharjee said, while seeking a proactive policy towards this objective.

He further also urged the government to integrate the various schemes under the national flagship schemes in the tea policy.

Guwahati Tea Buyers Association’s secretary Dinesh Bihani said tea-blending and packaging units were at present not covered under the state’s industrial policy. Hence, tea is purchased from Assam and packaged in other states.

“However, if the state government brings them under the industrial policy’s ambit, it will bring huge investment, employment and development of infrastructure and create goodwill, leading to higher price realisation of Assam tea,” he said.

Bihani further urged the state government to devise policies which incentivise good tea producers and encourage them to sell their produce through the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre.