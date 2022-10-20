Harmanpreet withdraws from WBBL

Melbourne, Oct 19: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday withdrew from participating in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) for the Melbourne Renegades due to back injury.

Harmanpreet, 33, had earlier missed the Renegades’ opening two matches against Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat due to leading India to their seventh Women’s Asia Cup victory in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

England batter Eve Jones, who was signed as an initial replacement for Harmanpreet, will now be signed on as an overseas replacement player by the Renegades.

In the 2021 season of the WBBL, Harmanpreet was a crucial cog in the wheel for the Renegades, scoring 406 runs at an average of 58 and strike-rate of 130.96 in 12 innings, including three fifties, to earn the ‘Player of the Tournament’ honours.

With her off-spin, she picked 15 wickets at an average of 20.86 and economy rate of 7.45. (IANS)