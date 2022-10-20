‘Black Caps can’t be written off’

London, Oct 19: Former New Zealand skipper and the current head coach of the England Test side, Brendon McCullum, has said the Black Caps’ ability to stay composed and handle pressure makes then a dangerous side going into the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

New Zealand — 2021 T20 World Cup runners-up — will begin their campaign in this edition of the global tournament on October 22 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The former New Zealand opener believes the Kiwis cannot be written off on cricket’s biggest stage. “One thing that you can never write the New Zealand team off (in) is when it comes to World Cups,” McCullum told SENZ Breakfast. “They just have an incredible ability to stay composed and really disciplined for what needs to be done in pressure moments.

“I expect them to be there or thereabouts again,” added McCullum. (IANS)