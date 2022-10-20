TMC youth leader levels corruption charges against MDA

Tura, Oct 20: TMC youth leader in Tura, Richard Marak on Thursday accused the NPP led MDA government of breaking the laws of the state as well as indulging in corruption on a number of occasions.

Marak, in a video statement issued here, blamed the MDA government for the recent scam in connection with the procurement of vehicles for the police department while coming down heavily on the ruling coalition.

“The TMC lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta on this issue on September 6 this year. We were the first to raise the issue,” Marak said.

According to Marak, another instance of corruption by the MDA involving the National Emergency Response System (NERS), was also exposed, which amounts to violation of Appendix 2 and 9 of the Meghalaya Financial Rule, 1981. Marak claimed that the MDA government, without showing any estimate, withdrew the entire sanctioned amount of Rs 95.78 lakhs under NERS.

