Himanta seeks probe into IIT Kharagpur student’s death

Guwahati, Oct 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written a letter to his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, requesting her intervention for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death Faizan Ahmed, an IIT Kharagpur student from Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

It may be noted that Faizan, a third year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur, was found dead in his hostel room on October 14.

On observing his body, his parents filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur requesting the superintendent of police, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal and inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur (town) police station for an investigation.

In view of this, chief minister Sarma on Thursday sent a request letter to his West Bengal counterpart for her intervention to carry out a thorough investigation to unearth the circumstances leading to the death of the student whose untimely demise has caused a deep sense of grief across the state.

Family members of the deceased student had earlier demanded intervention of chief minister Sarma in the case.