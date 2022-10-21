Demand for river embankment construction raised with CM  

Tura, Oct 21: In view of recurring floods in the plain belt areas every year during the rainy season, the AMMSU on Friday raised with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the issue of the construction of an embankment to prevent the flooding.

In a memorandum addressed to Conrad, the union said that people from the area have to bear the brunt of floods every year, when water from two major rivers, the Brahmaputra and the Jinjiram breach their banks. The union also pointed out that the recurring floods was also affecting the government financially as it has to provide relief and temporary shelters to those affected, leading to the loss of crores of rupees.

Pointing out that Late P A Sangma, during his time had visited the area several times and taken up the issue of construction of an embankment with the union government, the union urged the Chief Minister to look into its construction at the earliest.

According to the union, a DPR was also prepared during Late P A Sangma’s time and the construction of the embankment as per it, is to be from Rajpur to Konarchar via Bhotdoba.