CM’s intervention sought on pending scholarships

Tura, Oct 21: The AHAM in Tura has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into the issue of pending scholarships of students for the year, 2021-22.

“Many needy and dependent students of various realms are waiting for the grant so that the amount can be optimally utilized for the corresponding admission processes especially for examination fees.

We, the students, therefore would like to know the reason for the delay and would kindly request you to facilitate the concerned Department in accelerating the disbursal of the scholarship,” it said in a statement on Friday.

It is noteworthy that many students have of late taken to the social media expressing their displeasure over the failure of the government to disburse the scholarship amount. The AHAM, while anticipating the Chief Minister’s action has requested him to look into the matter at the earliest.