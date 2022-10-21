Meghalaya eves lose to Mizoram

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 20: Meghalaya suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Northeast neighbours Mizoram in their Senior Women’s T20 Trophy match in Bangalore, on Thursday

Meghalaya were made to bat first after Mizoram won the toss and were dismissed for just 91 in 18 overs despite a solid 45-run partnership for the third wicket by Sejal Raut and Daiaka Warjri. Raut top-scored with 38 off 39 balls, while Warjri hit 13 from 24 in a support role.

However, the two were dismissed within the space of an over as Meghalaya went from 62/2 to 91 all out.

In the second innings, Mizoram lost two wickets but chased down the target in only 16.3 overs. Debasmita Dutta bagged 1/10 and Ajima Sangma 1/17 with the ball for Meghalaya.

Meghalaya’s last and final match will be on Saturday against Uttar Pradesh.