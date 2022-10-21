M’laya beat Arunachal

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 20: Meghalaya registered a 49-run victory against Arunachal Pradesh in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 match in Mohali, on Thursday.

Meghalaya were made to bat first and posted an imposing 167/5 in 20 overs.

Chirag Khurana smashed 73 off 61 deliveries. He and fellow opener Swarajeet Das (28) put on 67 for the first wicket in just 7.3 overs. Khurana then combined with Punit Bisht (38) for a 53-run third wicket partnership.

Meghalaya’s Rajesh Bishnoi claimed 3/17 and Khurana 2/8 but the day belonged to Riboklang Hynniewta, who was making his senior team debut. The medium pacer took 2/19.