SL seal Super 12 berth; Namibia exit T20 WC

GEELONG (VICTORIA), Oct 20: Kusal Mendis stood tall with a gritty 79 as Asian champions Sri Lanka bounced back from their early debacle to seal their Super 12 berth with a 16-run win over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Despite the loss, the Dutch joined the Lankans in the Super 12 with UAE handing them a huge favour by winning against Namibia in the group A finale here later in the day.

Sri Lanka first crushed UAE by 79 runs and then on Thursday they come out on top against the Dutch to post a stiff 162 for six with wicketkeeper-batter Mendis leading the show in his 44-ball knock.

In reply, the Dutch, who led group A with wins over Namibia and UAE, managed 146 for 9 as the Lankan spin twins Wanindu Hasaranga (3/28) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/32) stymied their chase with perfect death over execution.

For the Dutch, opener Max O’Dowd came up with a valiant 71 not out from 53 balls but he lacked the final flourish with hardly any support from the middle and lower order batters.

Sri Lanka join England, Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 1 while Netherlands moves to Group 2 comprising India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Later, Muhammad Waseem came up with an all-round show as UAE scripted their first ever T20 World Cup win, defeating Namibia by seven runs in the concluding group A match.

Chasing 149 for a win on a two-paced pitch, Namibia lost half their side inside 10 overs.

Namibia needed 20 runs from the last two overs, but Zahoor Khan came up with a perfect penultimate over conceded just six runs.

Earlier, Waseem slammed a composed 50 (PTI)