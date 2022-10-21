Police Commemoration Day observed at Ampati

Tura, Oct 21: To mark the supreme sacrifices made by the nation’s police and CAPF personnel during the line of duty, South West Garo Hills Police observed Police Commemoration Day at Police Station Compound, Ampati on Friday in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, G Kharmawphlang and Superintendent of Police of South West Garo Hills, Steve Rynjah.

Various ranks of District Executive Force (DEF) along with police personnel gathered on the occasion, standing with their heads bowed, in memory of their colleagues who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed on 21st October every year as Martyr’s Day in all police forces of India. The day commemorates the sacrifices of ten policemen who sacrificed their lives while defending our borders with China, at Hot Springs, Ladakh in 1959.

