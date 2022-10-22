Adokgre – Mangsang – Rongjeng road: How a perfectly pliable road has been made comatose

Rongjeng, Oct 22: Development in all parts of the world has always been linked to the presence of a vibrant infrastructure that allows for free movement and trade. Going by the same dictum, residents of the now infamous Adokgre – Mangsang – Rongjeng road may have just been sent a decade back after their perfectly pliable road has been dismantled to make way for a new one, only for funding to be pulled off leaving them without a road to use.

The 44 km stretch of road has been the lifeline for the entire population and affects at least 50000 people from the two constituencies of Kharkutta and Rongjeng. While 22 kms of the same road from Rongjeng to a little beyond Nengkram is still usable, the rest of it has literally been rendered unusable for at least 4-6 months in a year.

Angry residents that have been affected by the poor road situation have threatened to go the ‘No road – No Vote’ way after literally all their pleas for intervention have fallen on deaf ears.

‘We met the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, in 2019 and he assured us that the matter would be resolved and we had nothing to worry about. We gave them enough time to resolve the situation but nothing moved. We again sent a reminder to what we are facing on a daily basis but nothing has changed,” informed president of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on the road, Sebiush Marak.

The road was sanctioned in the time of the previous Mukul Sangma led government in 2017 for an amount of Rs 210 crores. It was funded by both the NLCPR and the NEC with the contract going to two companies, CCL and BSC Infratech. However, for reasons not known, the North East Council (NEC) withdrew from the project, taking along the Rs 88 crores it had earmarked for the project.

The NEC quitting midway reduced the project to an amount of just over Rs 123 crores. However, till the time of withdrawal of NEC, almost the entire road had already been dismantled to develop the new one.

“When the project was announced, we were overjoyed as the road would finally get an overhaul. While it was pliable, it was still not world class. We hoped things would change for the better for our lot but after five years all we have had is a world of promises and nothing being kept,” said social activist Bamba Sangma from Mangsang.

The area is one of the most scenic parts of the state and the road creation could have helped it grow into a tourism destination. It is completely agrarian with areca nut, rubber, broomsticks production being the main sources of income. It also borders the district of West Khasi Hills.

A visit through the road showed why the frustration of the people has been kindled. Important bridges through the road, as per the PWD – EGH have been scrapped. This has led to a situation where the rains dictate whether you can use the road or not.

“During the monsoons, it is impossible to cross many parts of the road. Not only has parts of the road become sections of a mudslide but at least 3 important bridges have not even been touched. Two of the main bridges on the Ildek River have not started yet and during monsoons the river is impossible to cross using vehicles. So how are we expected to commute to and fro? What is even more damning is that many children have to use these roads to get to school. How are they supposed to do so? Missing education is the only option,” added Bamba.

As per locals there are at least 100 villages along the route and many in the 22 km in-navigable stretch, have had a nightmare making daily commutes.

“Even in the dry weather only 4WD vehicles can ply. The monsoon makes life come to a full stop. This was never the case with our old road. The dream of a new road has become a nightmare,” stated a resident of Nengkram.

The two bridges across the Ildek River would have cost Rs 22 crores but provided a much needed fillip to the local economy. Access to market would have been easier and local produce, especially the famed rice from the area could have brought riches to the farming community.

“We have made numerous complaints and even filed RTIs to find out the situation. The road was supposed to have been completed in a span of 2 years. Now it is over 5 years and there are no signs that the road will ever get completed. If this remains the only thing we can do is haul the state government to Court or making life a living hell,” said Seltuish.

Agitations and meetings on the action that needs to be taken have become the norm for residents of the area whose desperation can be understood. It was one such agitation that led to the PWD – EGH pressuring the contractor to complete the first 22 kms of the road. They, as per PWD officials, need to finish the work by Dec this year. However, going by the rate at which work is progressing, it is highly unlikely that this will come to pass.

When contacted on the delay in road construction, CCL firstly blamed the COVID situation, though the project was started 2 years prior to the pandemic strike. However when they did start, the department, as per the contractors, ran out of finances.

RTI however showed that an amount of Rs 88 crores from the project cost has already been paid to the contractors. Both BSC and CCL have been paid about Rs 44 crores each. Given that the project now is only worth Rs 123 crores, this amounts close to 70% of the total cost.

“They are skipping most of the strategic bridges as the department claims that money has run out for the project. This is definitely going to affect the road in the future as well. For now the present looks bleak as does the future for us,” said Mangsang resident, John Marak.

Information from the PWD department too has not been too encouraging.

As per the SDO of Rongjeng, the crunch in funding after the pull out of the NEC is yet to be acted on which means that the 22 km of the 44 km road will not be worked on until the state government puts in money. Given the current financial situation of the state, new funding seems highly unlikely, especially from the state.

Further the SDO also informed that the fund crunch could mean that the two lane road will have to be narrowed down to a single lane in the last 22 kms and that too only if funding is provided through PWD sources. Attempts to procure funding for the last 22 kms from other central agencies have also drawn a blank as per reports.

The question that remains now is whether the state can actually abandon thousands of residents after destroying a pliable road without ensuring connectivity for them.

“We are all angry and when the MLA or representatives of the government come, we will question them on this. Do they have answers to the pitiable situation we have been put into? We have decided that they need to work for our votes. If they want our vote, give us our road or we will choose someone who will keep this promise,” asserted activist Bamba Sangma.